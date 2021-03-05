5 Dodge Challenger Rendered as an Italian Muscle Car Looks Controversial

1973 Dodge Challenger Rallye Flexes a 340 4-Barrel, Hardly Driven Lately

The Rallye package gifted the 1973 Dodge Challenger with a series of visual upgrades, including a special grille, a new instrument cluster, and a sport hood, but the engine lineup was pretty much the same as in 1972, in some cases even losing some power as the carmaker had to comply with the new emissions regulations. 19 photos



While this is a claim that a potential buyer has to confirm after a live inspection of the car, this Challenger Rallye does come with a series of goodies that instantly catch everybody’s attention.



The body and the paint seem to be in pretty good shape, though it's very clear this isn't a new car and some small spots still need to be fixed. For example, there's a small hole and a crack in the dash, as the seller themselves explained, and the Challenger requires additional fixes to handle correctly.



But on the other hand, the interior is mostly original, including the carpet, and the car comes with the original purchase documents.



Hardly driven lately because the owner wanted to preserve the car as much as possible, the Challenger is offered with little information about the engine, though we’re being told it “runs great.” Hiding under the hood is a 340 unit 4-barrel unit that develops 240 horsepower and is mated to an automatic transmission.



According to the VIN, the car was built at Dodge’s Main, Hamtramck plant and unfortunately, there are no specifics on the mileage, as the value included in the ad (123,789 miles/199,219.08 kilometers) looks more like a placeholder. A photo of the dash indicates 23,919 miles (38,493.90 kilometers), but we don’t know if this is the original mileage or not.



