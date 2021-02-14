Sad 1974 Dodge Challenger Flexes a 440 Six Pack, Hides Another V8 in the Trunk

Pimped Out Graceful Yacht Tortures Us With the Extravagant Lifestyles Some Live

The condition of the Challenger clearly makes a restoration process a heck of a project, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the owner is willing to give up on it at a low price. The starting bid for the Challenger is $10,000 as part of a no-reserve auction supposed to come to an end in 4 days. And that’s exactly what you’re looking at here, as this sad 1974 Dodge Challenger looks like it’s been abandoned for quite a while, though it’s about to receive a second chance if someone is willing to give it the restoration process it deserves.While we won’t comment too much on what the eyes can easily see in the photo gallery here, it’s pretty clear this Challenger has seen better days, and judging from the eBay listing published by user frte_3 , the car most likely spent many years abandoned in the middle of nowhere.So it goes without saying that rust is one of the first things you should take care of if you end up buying the car, but the seller guarantees the floor pans and the frame are in good condition. Of course, you’re still recommended to closely inspect everything before taking the Dodge back home.We’re not being provided with too many specifics on the interior, but we’re guessing it’s not in a good shape either.But the real magic comes down to the engine. Or, better said, to the engines, as you’re getting two of them, one under the hood and another one in the trunk. Power comes from a 1971 440 Six Pack that’s been in the car for 30 years, according to the seller, and which worked alright before the Challenger was parked, and still turns over today. As an extra, you also receive a 1972 340 V8 and an automatic transmission should you be interested in another build.The condition of the Challenger clearly makes a restoration process a heck of a project, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the owner is willing to give up on it at a low price. The starting bid for the Challenger is $10,000 as part of a no-reserve auction supposed to come to an end in 4 days.

