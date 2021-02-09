Next-Gen Dodge Viper Looks Like the Ultimate Supercar in Stunning New Rendering

5 2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Turned into a Power Wagon, Looks Like an RS6

3 2021 Ram Power Wagon Gets Off-Road Pages and More as Birthday Gift

More on this:

1956 Dodge Power Wagon Is Like Ram’s Fresh-Out-of-Prison, Cooler Stepbrother

The name Power Wagon is used today to describe one of the many offerings in the Ram Trucks portfolio. Last we heard of it, in November last year, it put on the 75th Anniversary Edition clothes and went out looking for people willing to pay $65,250 for it. At about the same time, one of its older siblings was getting ready to stick its head out. 14 photos



Generally bigger and more capable than the half-tons everybody is so crazy about these days, Power Wagons of old do have their share of fans on the pre-owned market, willing to pay an extra buck for a good story and some custom work to go with the truck. And the one we have here probably has both.



It comes into our world from way back in 1956, and after some 40 years of storage that must have felt like prison for a 1-ton machine used to hard work – after all, we’re told it was used for a better part of its life by a fire station.



After being released from its storage prison, it was refurbished and it is now on sale on



The truck was not transformed into something it was never meant to be, but kept as close to the original as possible. It does have some extras fitted though, most of them with functionality and ease of use in mind, like an oak-lined bed, front winch, and rear hitch. The interior is utilitarian, with brown vinyl on the on the seats, and body-colored sheet metal.



Under the hood there’s a tinkered 230ci (3.8-liter) engine to push and pull it along, coupled with a four-speed manual transmission and two-speed transfer case. There are just 800 miles (1,287 km) shown on the odometer since work was completed.



The Power Wagon still has a long way to go on the auction site (6 days at the time of writing), but the highest bid is already at $32,000. The name Power Wagon is an older one over at the recently-named Stellantis. It was born way back after the end of the Second World War as a derivation of the battlefield-famous WC Series, and stayed in production as a standalone model until the 1980s. It was later diluted and picked up by Ram.Generally bigger and more capable than the half-tons everybody is so crazy about these days, Power Wagons of old do have their share of fans on the pre-owned market, willing to pay an extra buck for a good story and some custom work to go with the truck. And the one we have here probably has both.It comes into our world from way back in 1956, and after some 40 years of storage that must have felt like prison for a 1-ton machine used to hard work – after all, we’re told it was used for a better part of its life by a fire station.After being released from its storage prison, it was refurbished and it is now on sale on Bring a Trailer , looking all mean and cool in its dark green overalls and massive Specialty Tires of America rubber.The truck was not transformed into something it was never meant to be, but kept as close to the original as possible. It does have some extras fitted though, most of them with functionality and ease of use in mind, like an oak-lined bed, front winch, and rear hitch. The interior is utilitarian, with brown vinyl on the on the seats, and body-colored sheet metal.Under the hood there’s a tinkered 230ci (3.8-liter) engine to push and pull it along, coupled with a four-speed manual transmission and two-speed transfer case. There are just 800 miles (1,287 km) shown on the odometer since work was completed.The Power Wagon still has a long way to go on the auction site (6 days at the time of writing), but the highest bid is already at $32,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.