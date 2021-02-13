1974 Dodge Charger Was Born as a 6-Cylinder, Hides a Big Surprise Under the Hood

4 One-Owner 1971 Dodge Charger Barn Find Needs Scotch Tape to Stay in One Piece

Back in 1974, Dodge rolled out the new Charger with only subtle improvements here and there, and visually speaking, the notable changes came down to a bunch of new color options. Under the hood, however, the company went for more substantial upgrades, as a 360 4-bbl now became the lineup’s small-block option. 25 photos



While the new engine choice is something that you may or may not like, especially because it makes the Charger lose its original coolness, there’s something else that reminds us of the days when Chevrolet was still building the 1974 model.



The paint you see in the photos, and which actually looks pretty good, is mostly original, with eBay seller



“The body has been clear coated to help protect the original paint and bring out the color,” the seller further adds. Rust shouldn’t be a problem on this Charger, though there are a few small areas that need to be fixed, including the bottom of the driver side fender.



The interior is also original, and it looks pretty cool, and everything is supposed to be working just right, including the lights, the gauges, and the wipers.



Without a doubt, this is a Charger that could allow for a pretty neat restomod if (and this is a big if) it doesn't end up selling at a rather hefty price. The top bid right now is $4,494, but the reserve is yet to be met.

