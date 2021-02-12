1973 Dodge Challenger Flexes a Big Block After Many Years in Storage

BMW G650X "Octavia" Is All About Angles and Sheer Custom Madness

If you’re in the market looking for a Challenger you can restore and thus bring back to mint condition, someone from Bradenton, Florida claims they have a pretty solid candidate. 21 photos



And this is because the Challenger looks like it’s been having a hard time dealing not only with the invasion of rust, but also with other external factors, so it’s now in a condition that would definitely make a possible restoration project more difficult than you’d want it to be.



The bad news is that it’s missing some essential original parts, so if you were hoping for a Challenger that can be brought back to factory specifications, this may not be the one. On the other hand, the changes that it received allows for a restomod treatment, so if this is something you are interested in, maybe this project car is worth a look.



First of all, what’s hiding under the hood is a



As you can see in the photo gallery, there are other original parts missing, such as the seats, though the somewhat good news is that the body looks fairly solid, despite being covered in dust and dirt.



