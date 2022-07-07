Ford RV Spotted Digitally Drifting in Japan, Sounds Like It Has a Rotary Engine Inside

Do you know what day today is? Well, it's the 7th of July of course. And that means that Mazda RX-7 owners and rotary fans, in general, are celebrating 7s day across the globe! Sadly, my FC RX-7 is still tucked away awaiting some parts, so I decided to have some digital fun instead. And with so many mods available for Assetto Corsa online, the possibilities were almost endless.