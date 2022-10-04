Fox Body Mustang Drags Chevy Camaro SS in Mysterious Turbo vs. Nitrous Grudge Race

Some quarter-mile shenanigans develop in the most official ways, on well-lit tracks, and with multiple lanes at the racer’s disposal. But others are small, intimate, and quite mysterious.
In terms of grandeur, you really cannot beat Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMAX Dragway, which is self-entitled as “the world’s first four-lane drag strip” and is located in Concord, North Carolina. Even ugly diesel trucks almost look glorious when seen there, if you ask us.
Meanwhile, smaller locales such as the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Jeffersonville, GA) enjoy the intimate lifestyle of the grudge race scene. But do not think, even for a moment, they are any less feisty. They just lack glamor, ET and trap speeds, and sometimes even the track lights. Such was the latter case during the latest feature from the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube (uploaded on October 2nd).
Embedded below is the mystery case of a turbocharged versus nitrous grudge race that has almost no details attached to it. We do not know if that was an official case of a serious grudge race, complete with teams and call-outs, or if this was just another instance of a couple of guys and their cars trying to blow off steam in a safe environment (always take your motorized shenanigans to the track, please).
Hey, we do not even know for sure which of the cars belongs to the turbo variety and which is the one seeking glory for nitrous-fed monsters. And, at first, there was not even enough light to ascertain the origin of these cars. Luckily, we did get enough limelight to notice the white contender as a well-prepared Fox Body Ford Mustang while the dark and menacing rival is probably a Chevy Camaro SS.
Well, in the end, the mystery around their technical prowess does not even matter all too much. Instead, the most important aspect of that race was to catch the green winner’s light and see who ultimately took the laurels…
