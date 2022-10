Zlatan Ibrahimovic Continues Birthday Tradition, Buys Not One, But Two Ferraris

In a new picture posted on social media, simply captioned, “Happy Birthday Zlatan,” like he does every time, the 41-year-old AC Milan star revealed his gifts to himself: two new cars. He shared a collage with his new additions, which are a Ferrari Daytona SP3 in white, and a red 812 Competizione A.The Daytona SP3, unveiled in 2021, is part of the brand's Icona series and will be built in a limited edition of 599 units, priced at $2.25 million each. It will have a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine which will deliver 828 horsepower (840 ps) and a maximum torque of 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The Daytona SP3 will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.85 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).Since deliveries for the Daytona SP3 are to start at the end of 2023, he probably purchased the 812 Competizione A so he could enjoy it before he gets the Daytona SP3.The 812 Competizione A is also produced in a limited run of 599 units. It's powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, rated at 819 horsepower (830 ps) and a maximum torque of 510 lb-ft (692 Nm).Since both are exclusive models, Ferrari generally allocates these cars only to customers who meet certain criteria. But since Zlatan is a big fan of the brand , he probably didn’t have any issues getting these two supercars.Previous gifts for his birthday included another Icona series model, the Ferrari Monza SP2 , estimated at $1.75 million, a Ferrari SF90 Spider, and a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.