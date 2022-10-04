Zlatan Ibrahimovic Continues Birthday Tradition, Buys Not One, But Two Ferraris

For a few years now, soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been treating himself to a new car for his birthday. Well, for his 41st birthday he went not for one but two Ferraris, a Daytona SP3 and a 812 Competizione A.
In a new picture posted on social media, simply captioned, “Happy Birthday Zlatan,” like he does every time, the 41-year-old AC Milan star revealed his gifts to himself: two new cars. He shared a collage with his new additions, which are a Ferrari Daytona SP3 in white, and a red 812 Competizione A.
The Daytona SP3, unveiled in 2021, is part of the brand's Icona series and will be built in a limited edition of 599 units, priced at $2.25 million each. It will have a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine which will deliver 828 horsepower (840 ps) and a maximum torque of 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The Daytona SP3 will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.85 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Since deliveries for the Daytona SP3 are to start at the end of 2023, he probably purchased the 812 Competizione A so he could enjoy it before he gets the Daytona SP3.
The 812 Competizione A is also produced in a limited run of 599 units. It's powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, rated at 819 horsepower (830 ps) and a maximum torque of 510 lb-ft (692 Nm).
Since both are exclusive models, Ferrari generally allocates these cars only to customers who meet certain criteria. But since Zlatan is a big fan of the brand, he probably didn’t have any issues getting these two supercars.
Previous gifts for his birthday included another Icona series model, the Ferrari Monza SP2, estimated at $1.75 million, a Ferrari SF90 Spider, and a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.
