Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock vs Challenger SRT Hellcat: Loser Learns Pecking Order

There’s nothing sweeter than listening to a supercharger whine amidst the roar of a HEMI V8 engine. It’s everything you want from a muscle car and the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and all its Hellcat badged variants, are amazing at their job – which is to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand as you’re grinning like a 10-year-old.

6 photos