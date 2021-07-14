Second Time Is a Charm. SpaceIL's Raised $70M for Its Second Mission on the Moon

3 European Can't Launch Dodge Demon Properly, Still Gets What It's All About

More on this:

Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Vs Redeye - Which Is the Overall Better Choice?

Unless you're one of the Mopar faithful, it's easy to get lost in the intricacies of the Dodge Challenger lineup. You have the regular car, the R/T, the Scat Pack, the Hellcat, the Red Eye, the Super Stock, and the Demon - and despite listing seven models, we still feel like we might have missed some. 7 photos



Well, one variable you can always look at that will never lie is horsepower, and both these two have plenty of it. Just to be clear, we're looking at a



So, as far as power is concerned, it's the Super Stock that edges in front with its Demonesque 807 hp. The Redeye, however, only trails by 10 hp, so don't expect that to make much difference - if any at all. After all, they both have the exact same engine setup: 6.2-liter iron block and aluminum head V8 with a 2.7-liter supercharger (an upgrade on the 2.4-liter unit the standard Hellcat gets).



A more important difference between them would be the gearing, with the



Well, it would, except this is where the most important difference between them kicks in: wheels and tires. Being a drag racing build, the Super Stock gets the smaller 18" wheels wrapped in stickier Nitto tires. That means it'll have better traction, but also smaller brake discs, which is something you should keep in mind when driving on the street.



The Redeye has the more fitting 20" wheels option for a car its size, but the tire choice will have some people raising their eyebrows (or going straight to the nearest tire shop after picking up the car to have them replaced). It gets a set of Pirelli all-season tires or, as people rightly call them, "no-season tires." They work OK for normal day-to-day driving, but for anything more performance-oriented, they should make room for a higher-quality rubber.



Speaking of using these cars for commute, they are both surprisingly capable of handling the daily trip through congested traffic. The Redeye has adaptive dampers that can vary between different settings, something the Super Stock doesn't. The latter, however, comes with a soft setting from the factory (for better drag racing performance), so it'll be plenty comfortable over bumps and potholes.



The interior doesn't provide too many differentiators either. This particular Super Stock - one of eleven in this black on cinnamon stick color combination - has the optional rear seat delete, which means taking more than one kid to school at the same time will prove tricky, but other than that, each car is just as easy to live with as the other one.



So, which one is the correct choice? Well, it all depends on what you plan to do with it. The Super Stock is essentially the closest you can get to a



Long-time fans of the brand will instantly know where their preferences lie, especially if they have a limited budget also, but for someone coming from the outside (hello former Mustang and Camaro owners, what made you switch sides?), it can get a bit confusing. It takes a little bit of research to make sure the right choice is made, and even then you'll live with the fear that you might have missed something important.Well, one variable you can always look at that will never lie is horsepower, and both these two have plenty of it. Just to be clear, we're looking at a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and a Challenger SRT Super Stock, two very similar-looking cars but with a few very important differences.So, as far as power is concerned, it's the Super Stock that edges in front with its Demonesque 807 hp. The Redeye, however, only trails by 10 hp, so don't expect that to make much difference - if any at all. After all, they both have the exact same engine setup: 6.2-liter iron block and aluminum head V8 with a 2.7-liter supercharger (an upgrade on the 2.4-liter unit the standard Hellcat gets).A more important difference between them would be the gearing, with the Challenger Super Stock only having the 309 option, whereas Redeye buyers are given the option between the 309 and the 262. This particular Redeye, however, has the 309, so it'll accelerate very similar to the Super Stock.Well, it would, except this is where the most important difference between them kicks in: wheels and tires. Being a drag racing build, the Super Stock gets the smaller 18" wheels wrapped in stickier Nitto tires. That means it'll have better traction, but also smaller brake discs, which is something you should keep in mind when driving on the street.The Redeye has the more fitting 20" wheels option for a car its size, but the tire choice will have some people raising their eyebrows (or going straight to the nearest tire shop after picking up the car to have them replaced). It gets a set of Pirelli all-season tires or, as people rightly call them, "no-season tires." They work OK for normal day-to-day driving, but for anything more performance-oriented, they should make room for a higher-quality rubber.Speaking of using these cars for commute, they are both surprisingly capable of handling the daily trip through congested traffic. The Redeye has adaptive dampers that can vary between different settings, something the Super Stock doesn't. The latter, however, comes with a soft setting from the factory (for better drag racing performance), so it'll be plenty comfortable over bumps and potholes.The interior doesn't provide too many differentiators either. This particular Super Stock - one of eleven in this black on cinnamon stick color combination - has the optional rear seat delete, which means taking more than one kid to school at the same time will prove tricky, but other than that, each car is just as easy to live with as the other one.So, which one is the correct choice? Well, it all depends on what you plan to do with it. The Super Stock is essentially the closest you can get to a Demon without actually buying one, while the Redeye is the most powerful Challenger money can buy that doesn't make any drag-racing concessions like the Super Stock and Demon do. Put two and two together and what you'll find is that there are no wrong choices here.