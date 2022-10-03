2022 Winter Tire Test Has Five All-New Tires Battling Five Updated Tire Models

While Game of Thrones is concluded, winter is still coming, and you should have your vehicle ready for it. If your car starts, the most important thing that you need for it is a good set of tires that you can rely on. They are your only link to the road, and you want them to deliver feedback, grip, and be predictable in all possible winter conditions.
Last month, we shared a test of All-Season Tires or All-Weather Tires, as they are known in the U.S., and these may be enough for some consumers, especially those who live in places where the winters are not that harsh, and their daily routines do not involve driving for miles and miles in winter conditions.
As we explained at that point, All Season or All Weather Tires are a compromise, as they must perform in more conditions than any other type of tire.
Interestingly, as Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews noted, when compared to budget or non-performance oriented winter tires, on a regular car, an All-Season Tire/All-Weather Tire may have a better behavior on wet roads than a pure winter tire, which will beat it on ice and snow.
The moral of the story here is to be informed about what you buy and to be aware of what your vehicle currently has installed on its wheels. If you have a vehicle with summer tires, and it has just started snowing, you are out of luck, as your summer tires are as good as a pair of flip-flops in a blizzard.
Yes, you'll have something underneath your feet, but you will not go very far, run very fast, it will not be safe, and it is not comfortable.
So, be sure to watch Jonathan's review below, compare his driving and the conditions shown to what you experience in the winter, as well as your vehicle, and be sure to make an informed decision. Do not hesitate to read a few more reviews online or even comparison tests that use measurements.
Beware of attempting to choose the best tire all-around, as there is no such thing – you just need the best tire for your needs. You might have a tire that is great in the snow but terrible on a wet road in low temperatures, which is why these tests are relevant even today.
