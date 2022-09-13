Ten All Season Tires Get Tested and Rated, See Which Is Best at What

Summer has been gone for almost two weeks now, and the world moves on towards winter. It is inevitable, and your vehicle should be ready to face it. Now, you are probably running a set of summer tires on your ride, and you are thinking that you rarely get snow in your area. Well, you still need tires that are suitable for winter conditions.
In case you are not entirely aware of how things work with tires, these are the most important elements that link your vehicle to the road. They will influence the outcome of your input with the steering wheel and the pedals, and they also help you sense what is happening on the road. Just like everyone else, you are probably trying to save money this year, but skimping out on tires might be a costly mistake.
If the place where you live and where you usually drive does not get ice or snow in the winter or just has a couple of days with the stuff, do not think you can get away with using summer tires all year round. Instead, you can get what is referred to as All Weather Tires or All Season Tires, depending on where you live.
Confusingly, there are two names for the same thing, as they are known as All Weather Tires in North America and All Season Tires in Europe. The technology, as well as the idea, and the brands, are the same. While each tire is a compromise, these come with several compromises, as they must operate in cold weather, snow, ice, wet roads, dry roads, and even in the summer.
Sadly, humans have yet to develop a tire compound that will be at its peak performance in all the mentioned conditions, but that does not mean that you cannot get a set of All Weather Tires for an econobox that rarely hits the speed limit and is used just for commuting. In fact, it may be the ideal choice for it if you do not experience harsh winters.
With that explained, Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews brings ten All Season/All Weather tires to the test in the popular 225/45 R17 size. The same vehicle is used to assess their performance.
The face-off includes the Bridgestone All Weather Control A005 Evo, the Continental AllSeasonContact, the Falken Euroall season AS210, the Goodyear Vector 4Season Gen-3, the Hankook Kinergy 4S2 H750, the Kleber Qaudraxer 2, the Michelin CrossClimate 2, the Pirelli Cinturato AllSeason SF2, the Tomket Allyear 3, and the Vredestein Quatrac Pro.
Watch the video below to see which of these is best in snow conditions, wet handling, dry handling, noise, and more.
If the place where you live and where you usually drive does not get ice or snow in the winter or just has a couple of days with the stuff, do not think you can get away with using summer tires all year round. Instead, you can get what is referred to as All Weather Tires or All Season Tires, depending on where you live.
Confusingly, there are two names for the same thing, as they are known as All Weather Tires in North America and All Season Tires in Europe. The technology, as well as the idea, and the brands, are the same. While each tire is a compromise, these come with several compromises, as they must operate in cold weather, snow, ice, wet roads, dry roads, and even in the summer.
Sadly, humans have yet to develop a tire compound that will be at its peak performance in all the mentioned conditions, but that does not mean that you cannot get a set of All Weather Tires for an econobox that rarely hits the speed limit and is used just for commuting. In fact, it may be the ideal choice for it if you do not experience harsh winters.
With that explained, Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews brings ten All Season/All Weather tires to the test in the popular 225/45 R17 size. The same vehicle is used to assess their performance.
The face-off includes the Bridgestone All Weather Control A005 Evo, the Continental AllSeasonContact, the Falken Euroall season AS210, the Goodyear Vector 4Season Gen-3, the Hankook Kinergy 4S2 H750, the Kleber Qaudraxer 2, the Michelin CrossClimate 2, the Pirelli Cinturato AllSeason SF2, the Tomket Allyear 3, and the Vredestein Quatrac Pro.
Watch the video below to see which of these is best in snow conditions, wet handling, dry handling, noise, and more.