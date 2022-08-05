Tire Test Compares the Small and Large Wheel Options for One Car, Guess Which Won

Every once in a while, you must choose a new set of tires for your vehicle. In some cases, you hold on to a vehicle for many sets of tires and wheels, and some people go through the trouble of selecting various combinations of rims and rubber.
In vehicles where the wheels on the rear axle are bigger than the ones on the front, which is described as a "staggered" setup, you will have to buy different-sized tires each time you change them, and some manufacturers even allow for two wheel sizes, not just two tire sizes for the same model. With that in mind, you must be wondering what the best option for you is.
Well, you might go up and hit the owners' forums, if they still have people using them, or enter various Facebook groups, hoping to find someone who has tested multiple configurations and has produced an answer. Mind you, that answer might be right for them, but we humans are not alike, and we might prefer different things, so you need to take your research even further.
Most vehicles on the market are offered with multiple wheel and tire sizes, which are selected depending on numerous factors. Base models tend to get smaller wheels and tires for cost-related reasons, while performance-oriented models come with bigger wheels and tires to match.
In the case of the Porsche 911 Carrera, the manufacturer still offers two wheel options, but the "small" one involves 19-inch wheels on the front axle, with 20-inch ones on the rear. Meanwhile, there are the optional 20-inch wheels for the front axle, with 21-inch wheels for the rear, and tires to match.
Unlike other tests of this kind, the tires are made for the automaker's specification, which means that they have been developed for optimal use on this model. Getting similarly sized tires of the same model line, but without the specific markings, will not yield the same performance on this vehicle, and that is because a different tire compound was used.
With such a difference in configuration, one cannot help but wonder if you can feel the difference in real life, where and when it matters, and if you might regret the choice altogether. The easy answer is that it depends, but we advise you to watch Jonathan's video to get the full story.
