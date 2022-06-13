Continental Is "Tire Manufacturer of the Year" in 2022, the Third Time in Eight Years

Tire Technology International (TTI) magazine has awarded Continental the title of "Tire Manufacturer of the Year" for 2022. The awards were judged by an international jury of more than 20 journalists and leading tire industry experts.
The jury was impressed by the company's achievements over the past year, including ContiRe.Tex, the second generation of Extreme E tires, a wide range of research collaborations and Conti GreenConcept tyres being just a few of its achievements.
The TTI Awards are considered the most important in the industry, and they recognise the latest developments in tyre technology around the world.
This year, the selection criteria focused on technological innovations to improve product safety and sustainability. Continental has won the award three times in the last eight years.
Its recent good results are due to the innovation shown by ContiRe.Tex Technology. It allows the company to completely replace conventional polyester yarns in the tire casing with recycled yarns made from reprocessed PET bottles.
This technology is more efficient than other standard methods of processing PET bottles into polyester yarns. The bottles used come exclusively from regions where the recycling loop is not closed. ContiRe.Tex technology brings the company closer to becoming the most progressive tire manufacturer in terms of social and environmental responsibility.
It's not the only award Continental has received this year. The Hanover-founded company's new SportContact 7 tire won two of the most prestigious international design awards in 2022 - the Red Dot Award: Product Design and the iF DESIGN AWARD.
The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication and branding work as well as prototypes and concepts.
The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's leading design awards. It honours achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design, as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI).
