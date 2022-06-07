Goodyear Recalls 173k Tires Over Tread Separation

Goodyear is no stranger to controversy. Forced labor at a plantation in Indonesia following the military coup of 1965 comes to mind. The unfair discrepancy in pay between a female supervisor and her male counterparts is also worthy of mention, along with a very poor environmental record, the zero-tolerance policy towards certain political movements, and the $16 million the company had to pay to settle Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges that stemmed from Goodyear’s subsidiaries in Kenya and Angola.

