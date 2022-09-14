World's Rarest 1971 Plymouth GTX Export Car Is a Gorgeous Classic That Got Away for Cheap

Introduced in 1967 as a more upscale version of the Belvedere, the Plymouth GTX soldiered on until 1971 as the brand's fanciest muscle car. And it was no slouch either, with the engine lineup including the mighty 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8s.
While not as popular as the more affordable Road Runner that arrived in 1968, the GTX was somewhat successful in its first years on the market, moving 12,010 units in 1967 and 17,914 examples in 1968. In 1969, Plymouth built 14,902 cars.
But as insurance rates for high-performance cars became more expensive, GTX sales dropped dramatically in 1970, when only 7,748 units were ordered. In 1971, the nameplate's final year on the market, Plymouth moved only 2,942 examples.
Come 2022 and the 1971 GTX is a rare and sought-after collectible, especially with a HEMI under the hood. That's because only 30 cars left the factory with the mighty 426 V8 (11 manuals and 19 automatics). But the GTX equipped with the 440-6 mill is also hard to find.
While the regular 440 V8 moved 2,538 examples, the six-barrel version of the same powerplant was dropped into only 135 cars.
The GTX you're looking at is not one of them. While powered by the more common four-barrel 440 V8 (more than 2,500 units built), it's a tad special for two reasons. First, it's one of very few 1971 GTXs that were exported to Canada and other markets. Second, it's a one-of-one gem thanks to its equipment and color combo.
Specifically, it's known to be the only purple export car to exist, a bit of information that was authenticated by Mopar expert Galen Govier. It's also a numbers-matching example still rocking its original 440 V8 and three-speed automatic gearbox. And it looks downright perfect from every angle because it's been through a no-expense-spared restoration.
Other goodies include a black interior with bucket seats and console, AM radio with cassette player, and an 8 3/4 rear end with 3:23 gears. The car's undercarriage has also been painted and detailed in the same In Violet hue as the body.
Sound like it's quite the expensive classic muscle car, right? Well, the GTX was auctioned off in September 2022 and even though it fetched more than the average 1971 pony, it crossed the block for a surprisingly low amount of cash: $75,000. That's quite cheap given that the average 1971 GTX goes for more than $100,000 and a bargain you don't find every day.
But here's the good news: this GTX was purchased by former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven, so maybe we'll get to see it manhandled at car events. This Mopar is too cool to become a garage queen.
