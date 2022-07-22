Volkswagen Teases Its Future Scout Electric Pickup With a Video of a Scout II Off-Roader

We already know that the newly-revived Scout brand in Volkswagen Group’s portfolio has plans to build electric vehicles in the U.S. Volkswagen hinted that the first product coming from the new brand would be an electric pickup inspired by the Scout II off-roader.
Scout name revival was a big surprise this spring, not least for Volkswagen’s dealers, who felt blindsided by the decision. Things are far from clearing up two months later, but at least we know that Volkswagen is serious about plans to bring an electric pickup truck to market by 2026. The naming of Scott Keogh as the first CEO of the new company further adds weight to this.
Being Scout, its products are poised to be off-road beasts that should compete with Rivian’s R1 range. Volkswagen aims to conquer a 10% market share in North America, which seems rather amusing considering the size of the German company. Be that as it may, Volkswagen always struggled with the U.S. market, despite some great cars in its lineup. By launching two vehicles at the heart of the American market, Volkswagen is closer than ever to achieving its goals, especially as they now have the perfect weapon: a legendary American brand like Scout.
In a video shared on Youtube, Volkswagen Group confirms it will launch a fully-electric pickup truck in the U.S. in 2026. The video featured images of an International Harvester Scout II pickup which, judging by the square headlights, is one of the latest coming off the production line in 1980. According to the new video, Volkswagen is working closely with a team in the U.S. to complete the design of a new Scout pickup truck concept.
“The #VWGroup will launch a fully electric pickup truck in the USA in 2026,” writes the text that accompanies the Youtube video. “The new car will be designed, developed, and produced there for U.S. customers. To this end, Volkswagen will revive the #Scout brand.”
Looking at the video (you can use the “Subtitles” feature to read the English translation), it appears that Volkswagen is trying to revive not only the Scout brand but also its design. If true, we will have a retro-styled electric pickup with plenty of character to thrill American customers.
