Low-Mile 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Is a Collector’s Wildest Dream Come True

It’s not completely stock or devoid of any blemishes, but we reckon you’re going to dig it nonetheless.
This 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE was recently imported from a private collection over in Japan, and it reads approximately 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles) on the odo. We find a pair of forged Marchesini wheels replacing the laced items that came from the factory, while the OEM exhaust got swapped with an aftermarket two-into-one unit from Termignoni.
STM supplied a premium slave cylinder and an open cover for the motorcycle’s clutch, but what completes the list of mods is a new carbon fiber front fender. Despite showing some imperfections here and there, this PS1000LE is actually in great overall shape by what we can tell from the photos showcased above.
The bike is one of only 2,000 such specimens assembled by Ducati to commemorate Paul Smart’s first-place finish at the Imola 200 race of 1972. Its power source comes in the form of an air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin featuring Marelli EFI technology, 10:1 compression, and four valves operated through a single overhead cam.
In the region of 8,000 revs per minute, the engine is good for up to 92 hp at the crankshaft, while a peak torque output numbering 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) will be spawned lower down the rpm range. Making its way to the rear hoop via a six-speed transmission, this power lets the 1000 LE sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds, before topping out at 135 mph (217 kph).
Right then, it’s time for us to get to the point and wrap this up. The Italian rarity we’ve just examined is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and there’s no predetermined reserve price to be met! Four days are currently separating us from the bidding deadline of October 19, so feel free to make an offer if you’re willing to outdo the leading bid of $8,200.
