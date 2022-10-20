Low Mileage 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Up for Grabs, Military-Spec Aluminum Trailer Included

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco is a beast of an SUV, especially in Raptor specification where you get a 3.0-liter twin turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine, good for 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque. It is the high-performance variant of the 2022 Bronco and if you’d rather not wait in line at the dealership, you might want to consider buying a slightly used one.

28 photos