Low Mileage 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Up for Grabs, Military-Spec Aluminum Trailer Included

20 Oct 2022, 12:23 UTC
The sixth-generation Ford Bronco is a beast of an SUV, especially in Raptor specification where you get a 3.0-liter twin turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine, good for 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque. It is the high-performance variant of the 2022 Bronco and if you’d rather not wait in line at the dealership, you might want to consider buying a slightly used one.
Well, lo and behold, that’s exactly what we’ve found here on Cars & Bids - a 2022 Bronco Raptor with roughly 100 miles (160 km) on the clock, so it’s pretty much brand new.

The seller also provided us with a picture of the window sticker, showing an MSRP of $72,790. To be fair, that’s not nearly as much as what you’d have to pay in order to win this auction; with five days still to go, the highest bid is up to $106,000.

Now, there are some notable highlights here, such as the presence of the Lux and High packages, 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels with 37-inch all-terrain tires, front and rear locking diffs, a Hoss 4.0 suspension with Fox Live Valve dampers, the removable top panels, vinyl seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise control, Terrain Management tech with G.O.A.T modes, a 12-inch infotainment system, auto high beam headlights and loads more.

As you can see, this thing isn’t just for going off-road. All the onboard kit should make this top-spec Bronco a very decent everyday car, one that you could easily live with as long as you have space in your garage or driveway.

The seller will even include a military-spec aluminum trailer at no extra cost, in case you need to tow something else that’s really cool, such as an ATV or a couple of dirt bikes. Of course, you could just use it for carrying around various tools and equipment, so to each his own.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

