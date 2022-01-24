2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is a Great Trailer Companion, Prices Start at $69,995

The Ford Bronco Raptor borrows more than a thing from the F-150 Raptor to please off-road aficionados but its towing abilities are the ones that impress the most. The new top-of-the-line off-roader will go to dealers this summer and the prices start at $69,995 including destination charges.
Ford prices the new Bronco Raptor with great confidence, $20,000 above the most expensive Bronco today, the Wildtrack four-door. Despite the fact the new model is not quite a match for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, it has a starting price that is not far behind: $69,995 versus $76,395 for the Wrangler. The new Bronco Raptor is more expensive than the F-150 Raptor ($67,070) too, despite the latter coming with a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 delivering 450 horsepower.
Ford did not reveal any details on options and trim levels, but we expect a long list of extras that could up the fully loaded model’s price above the $80,000 threshold. Nevertheless, the Bronco Raptor has unique qualities that justify the steep price premium over its competitors. For starters, it rides on 37-inch tires from the factory, an offer its archrival is not able to match. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 comes standard with 32-inch tires and can be upgraded to 35-inch tires when you specify the Xtreme Recon package for $3,995.
Where the Bronco Raptor truly shines is its towing capacity. If you need to tow a trailer the new Bronco Raptor is your best bet. Not only does the new top-of-the-range Bronco beat its stable brothers with a 4,500 lbs towing capacity, but it also dwarfs its archrival. Yes, it is true, despite the huge HEMI V8 under the hood, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 can only tow as much as a baseline Bronco with the 2.3 EcoBoost engine: 3,500 lbs.
But why is it like that, you may ask? Ford mentions a new towing brace on the Bronco Raptor that allows for increased towing capacity. It’s not only that. The new performance off-roader also features a special Tow/Haul driving mode in its G.O.A.T. Terrain Management System that makes towing safe and easy. This includes Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist, and Trail One-Pedal Driving modes for convenience. In the opposite corner, despite its more powerful engine, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 features none of those helpers, so it’s limited to only a 3,500 lbs towing capacity.
Ford did not reveal any details on options and trim levels, but we expect a long list of extras that could up the fully loaded model’s price above the $80,000 threshold. Nevertheless, the Bronco Raptor has unique qualities that justify the steep price premium over its competitors. For starters, it rides on 37-inch tires from the factory, an offer its archrival is not able to match. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 comes standard with 32-inch tires and can be upgraded to 35-inch tires when you specify the Xtreme Recon package for $3,995.
Where the Bronco Raptor truly shines is its towing capacity. If you need to tow a trailer the new Bronco Raptor is your best bet. Not only does the new top-of-the-range Bronco beat its stable brothers with a 4,500 lbs towing capacity, but it also dwarfs its archrival. Yes, it is true, despite the huge HEMI V8 under the hood, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 can only tow as much as a baseline Bronco with the 2.3 EcoBoost engine: 3,500 lbs.
But why is it like that, you may ask? Ford mentions a new towing brace on the Bronco Raptor that allows for increased towing capacity. It’s not only that. The new performance off-roader also features a special Tow/Haul driving mode in its G.O.A.T. Terrain Management System that makes towing safe and easy. This includes Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist, and Trail One-Pedal Driving modes for convenience. In the opposite corner, despite its more powerful engine, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 features none of those helpers, so it’s limited to only a 3,500 lbs towing capacity.