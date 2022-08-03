Unreleased Ford SUV Debuts in Rocket League on August 4

It’s not unusual for unreleased cars to make an appearance in games before their market debut. When it comes to Psyonix’s Rocket League, that’s even less unlikely, as the game already partnered with iconic car manufacturers in the past.
Early this week, the soocar game revealed another collaboration with a major company, Ford, which will see one of the car manufacturer’s off-roaders coming to the game before its market debut. If you haven’t guessed yet, it is the Ford Bronco Raptor, the newest member of the Bronco outdoor brand of Built Wild SUVs.
This is also supposed to be the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV and the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever made. With a price starting a $68,500, the 2022 Bronco Raptor is certainly in high demand. Set for an August market release, the SUV is no longer available for retail order on Ford’s official website due to high demand, so you’re only hope if you’re looking for one is to find a dealer that still has it available.
However, for those who can’t afford one or can’t find one, Psyonix is launching the Rocket League Edition – the Ford Bronco Raptor RLE Bundle tomorrow. The new bundle will be available in the game’s Item Shop, and players will be able to purchase it for 1100 credits from August 4 through August 16. As far as the contents of the bundle go, here is what you’ll get:
As part of the partnership between Psyonix and Ford, the latter will become an official sponsor of the upcoming Rocket League World Championship Events in Fort Worth, Texas, which are scheduled to kick off on August 4.
Furthermore, on August 13, the top two scoring players will join the Rocket League World Championship to compete in front of a live audience for their part of a $100,000 prize pool.
- Ford Bronco Raptor RLE (Merc Hitbox)
- Ford Bronco Raptor RLE Engine Audio
- Ford Bronco Raptor RLE Wheels
- Ford Bronco Raptor Decal
- Ford Bronco Raptor Player Banner
