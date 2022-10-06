Low-Mile 2007 Ducati Sport 1000 S Is Teeming With Rizoma Add-Ons and Cafe Racer Charm

Imagine how much success the SportClassic lineup might’ve had if it were introduced a little later.
The 2007 Ducati Sport 1000 S we’re about to inspect was introduced to its latest owner in 2010, and it currently reads less than 6,900 miles (11,100 km) on the clock. Upon a closer examination, one may find an abundance of aftermarket accessories from Rizoma’s catalog, including new grips, timing belt covers, and fluid reservoirs, among other goodies.
About three years ago, the Italian jaw-dropper got serviced with modern spark plugs and timing belts, while its fuel filter, motor oil, and brake fluid have all been changed for good measure. Bringing the Sport 1000 S to life is an air-cooled 992cc L-twin powerhouse equipped with Marelli EFI technology and two valves per cylinder head.
Boasting a respectable compression ratio of 10:1, this desmodromic titan is good for up to 92 stallions at 8,000 rpm and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of twist at 6,000 revs. Its grunt gets handed over to the rear chain-driven wheel by a six-speed transmission and a wet clutch, enabling Ducati’s icon to run the quarter-mile in less than 12 seconds and hit a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
For suspension-related affairs, the Sport 1000 S makes use of inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks at the front and fully-adjustable piggyback shocks from Sachs at the opposite pole. Stopping power comes from semi-floating 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs up north and a drilled 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor down south. Finally, Bologna’s pearl weighs 414 pounds (188 kg) without fluids.
As you’re reading these paragraphs, the bike displayed above is getting ready to change hands on Bring a Trailer, where you may place your bids until October 8. Don’t expect to get away with snatching this tasty SportClassic for cheap, though, because the leading bid is placed at just over 10 grand for the time being and may rise further still!
About three years ago, the Italian jaw-dropper got serviced with modern spark plugs and timing belts, while its fuel filter, motor oil, and brake fluid have all been changed for good measure. Bringing the Sport 1000 S to life is an air-cooled 992cc L-twin powerhouse equipped with Marelli EFI technology and two valves per cylinder head.
Boasting a respectable compression ratio of 10:1, this desmodromic titan is good for up to 92 stallions at 8,000 rpm and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of twist at 6,000 revs. Its grunt gets handed over to the rear chain-driven wheel by a six-speed transmission and a wet clutch, enabling Ducati’s icon to run the quarter-mile in less than 12 seconds and hit a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
For suspension-related affairs, the Sport 1000 S makes use of inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks at the front and fully-adjustable piggyback shocks from Sachs at the opposite pole. Stopping power comes from semi-floating 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs up north and a drilled 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor down south. Finally, Bologna’s pearl weighs 414 pounds (188 kg) without fluids.
As you’re reading these paragraphs, the bike displayed above is getting ready to change hands on Bring a Trailer, where you may place your bids until October 8. Don’t expect to get away with snatching this tasty SportClassic for cheap, though, because the leading bid is placed at just over 10 grand for the time being and may rise further still!