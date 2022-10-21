Santa to Bring the USAF a New Nuclear Bomber Early, B-21 Raider to Be Shown on December 2

In the last decade of September defense contractor Northrop Grumman said it would pull the veils off the B-21 Raider sometime in early December. This week, official confirmation on the exact date was given by the U.S. Air Force (USAF).
The B-21 is to become the newest bomber in America’s arsenal, complementing the existing triad comprising the B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and the aging but still capable B-52 Stratofortress.
As per the official USAF description, the Raider is “a long-range, highly survivable, penetrating strike stealth bomber.” In time, it will come to replace both the B-1 and B-2, and will operate in the skies of the world only with the Stratofortress, whose life was extended into the 2050s, to keep it company.
No official details as to the capabilities of the bomber have been revealed so far. Northrop Grumman describes it as “the most advanced military aircraft ever built,” but there’s not much to go on there.
As said, USAF made public the official unveiling date, and that is December 2, maybe too early for the military branch to celebrate Christmas, but not too early to enjoy a proper gift.
"The unveiling of the B-21 Raider will be a historic moment for our Air Force and the nation," said in a statement Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
"We last introduced a new bomber over 30 years ago. As we look to the threats posed by our pacing challenge; we must continue to rapidly modernize. The B-21 Raider will provide formidable combat capability across a range of operations in highly contested environments of the future."
Unveiling the aircraft does not mean it’s ready to enter service. The plane will soon enter the testing phase, which will be performed by the Air Force Test Center, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, and Northrop Grumman. The main focus will, at first, be on the performance of the aircraft and capabilities of its weapons system.
Chances are the new B-21 Raider nuclear bomber will enter service by the end of the decade.
