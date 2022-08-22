Gunther Werks' 700 HP Porsche 993 Turbo Restomod Takes Perfection to New Heights

Porsche makes nearly flawless sports cars, that’s for sure, but California-based restomodder Gunther Werks has accustomed us to take the wonderful Porsche 911 even further, and they certainly have the imaginative talent to do so.
The model that the tuner showcased this year at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is a “remastered” Porsche 993 Turbo called Project Tornado. It is a lightweight version of the last air-colled 911 in history, featuring an ultra-wide carbon-fiber body with a bespoke interior and taking power from a tuned twin-turbo engine producing up to 700 hp.
But let’s begin with the exterior. Every single body panel of this restomod, except for the doors, is made of carbon fiber, thus shaving off 500 pounds (227 kg) and getting to an overall weight of 2,700 pounds (1,225 kg).
Manufactured and sold between 1994 and 1998, the Porsche 993 Turbo represented the modern embodiment of the classic Porsche feel, but the folks at Gunther Werks found a way to perfect it by adding elements from Porsche GT cars and racecars.
As such, the front bumper on Project Tornado boasts larger intakes and a splitter to better lead the air to the vented bonnet. It also features wide front fenders with integrated openings and new side sills that lead towards even wider rear fenders with large intakes.
The 18-inch lightweight wheels and the double-bubble roof are also features that take cues from motorsport.
The core of this ultimate restomod is a rear-mounted twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six powerplant built by US specialists Rothsport Racing. The air-cooled engine comes with a motorsports-derived flat fan, just like in Le Mans racecars, as well as a Motec engine management system.
Promised power output is 600 hp (608 ps) in standard form or a whopping 700 hp (710 ps) in track mode, with more than 560 lb-ft (759 Nm) of torque. For perspective, the turbocharged 993-generation 911 GT2 delivered a maximum of 444 hp (450 ps).
Perhaps the most stunning aspect of Gunther Werks' Project Tornado is the view from the back. The car features a huge ducktail rear wing with functional cooling vents, accompanied by a new rear bumper, a large diffuser, high-mounted 3D-printed dual exhaust pipes, and bespoke LED taillights.
Moving on to the inside of the car, this has been majorly reworked. Carbon fiber and Alcantara dominate the interior, complemented by contrasting body-colored accents. It also features a retro-looking hi-fi system, aluminum trim, carbon-fiber steering wheel, carbon-backed seats, and a center console with a magnetic tablet mount offering wireless charging.
As it turns out, the company intends to offer a touring package as well, which will come with features more suited for the road, such as a smaller rear spoiler, more comfortable carbon-fiber seats, or a more practical trunk.
