Porsche Identifies Industry Need and Upgrades Their E-Bikes: The Cross Takes Flight

I'm sure you've picked up on the fact that we're going to be talking about a bicycle bearing the Porsche emblem, and that's precisely what's happening. If we travel back to about a year or so ago, we will remember that Porsche unleased a pair of e-bikes inspired by their Taycan.
Well, a year later, those vehicles are going through something that happens in the highest ranks of the bicycle industry, upgrading. In the process, the Porsche bikes are being developed hand in hand with a prominent bicycle frame manufacturer, Rotwild, a German crew with extensive experience in working with the automotive industry, creating a diverse range of products for carmakers like Audi, Mercedes-AMG, and obviously Porsche. One of the machines that have seen some attention is the Cross, a full-suspension carbon fiber e-bike that looks ready to handle just about anything you throw at it.
Now, whenever we look at a bicycle, be it electric or not, we need to consider the sort of terrain it's meant for, and while this carbon demon features a full suspension frame, the positioning of said suspension, the level of travel, and the geometry of this two-wheeler dictates it's a cross-country bike - probably the reason for its name - to be used for just about any riding you can think of, not so much for insane downhill tracks or massive airtime.
power and experience of Fox, with the Cross sporting a 34 Float Performance fork with 120 mm (4.7 in) of travel, while the rear Float DPX shock allows the rear to travel up to 100 mm (3.9 in). One thing I found rather interesting is the way the rear shock is integrated into the top tube construction, resembling Trek's Supercaliber. I wonder if it was Rotwild or Trek that first unveiled this sort of frame or some other brand, wink wink.
With some frame specifics aside, let's dive into the electronics this bike showcases. The previous generation of Porsche e-bikes featured a Shimano EP-8 mid-mounted motor. Well, for the upgraded lineup, that remains unchanged, except for the tinkering that Shimano may have done to their motors; technically, they're the freshest generation on the market. Overall, this little powerhouse is cranking out 85 Nm (63 ft-lb) of torque, more than enough to have you hauling butt through trails.
Porsche makes no mention of just how large a battery the Cross has integrated into its frame, but if it's anything like this machine's more expensive sibling, we're looking at a 630-watt-hour battery. As for the sort of range you can access, it really all depends on road conditions, tire pressure, and even how much you just ate. Nonetheless, I've seen this setup bring in around 70-80 miles (112-128 kilometers) per charge on other bikes. Finishing touches on this two-wheeler include things like a Shimano 12-speed drivetrain with an XT derailleur, Magura disc brakes, and an adjustable seat post with integrated lighting from Crankbrothers. All that results in a machine weighing 21.7 kg (47.8 lbs) for a size medium.
Considering it'll run you $9,500 (€9,770 at current exchange rates), bears a Porsche plate on the head tube, and is smoother than a baby's bottom, you can rock this machine anywhere in town. Why not on a beach or boardwalk, or throw it on your Taycan, and off you go, exploring those trails you've heard about? Just remember, you're buying a Porsche, and it's a great idea to always wear a helmet; this thing probably bucks like a wild horse. Also, if you do fall in love with this EV, you'll be receiving it in early 2023, just in time for a new riding season. At the end of the day, the fact that carmakers like Porsche are entering the e-bike industry should tell you something about where things are headed, so be ready.
Well, a year later, those vehicles are going through something that happens in the highest ranks of the bicycle industry, upgrading. In the process, the Porsche bikes are being developed hand in hand with a prominent bicycle frame manufacturer, Rotwild, a German crew with extensive experience in working with the automotive industry, creating a diverse range of products for carmakers like Audi, Mercedes-AMG, and obviously Porsche. One of the machines that have seen some attention is the Cross, a full-suspension carbon fiber e-bike that looks ready to handle just about anything you throw at it.
Now, whenever we look at a bicycle, be it electric or not, we need to consider the sort of terrain it's meant for, and while this carbon demon features a full suspension frame, the positioning of said suspension, the level of travel, and the geometry of this two-wheeler dictates it's a cross-country bike - probably the reason for its name - to be used for just about any riding you can think of, not so much for insane downhill tracks or massive airtime.
power and experience of Fox, with the Cross sporting a 34 Float Performance fork with 120 mm (4.7 in) of travel, while the rear Float DPX shock allows the rear to travel up to 100 mm (3.9 in). One thing I found rather interesting is the way the rear shock is integrated into the top tube construction, resembling Trek's Supercaliber. I wonder if it was Rotwild or Trek that first unveiled this sort of frame or some other brand, wink wink.
With some frame specifics aside, let's dive into the electronics this bike showcases. The previous generation of Porsche e-bikes featured a Shimano EP-8 mid-mounted motor. Well, for the upgraded lineup, that remains unchanged, except for the tinkering that Shimano may have done to their motors; technically, they're the freshest generation on the market. Overall, this little powerhouse is cranking out 85 Nm (63 ft-lb) of torque, more than enough to have you hauling butt through trails.
Porsche makes no mention of just how large a battery the Cross has integrated into its frame, but if it's anything like this machine's more expensive sibling, we're looking at a 630-watt-hour battery. As for the sort of range you can access, it really all depends on road conditions, tire pressure, and even how much you just ate. Nonetheless, I've seen this setup bring in around 70-80 miles (112-128 kilometers) per charge on other bikes. Finishing touches on this two-wheeler include things like a Shimano 12-speed drivetrain with an XT derailleur, Magura disc brakes, and an adjustable seat post with integrated lighting from Crankbrothers. All that results in a machine weighing 21.7 kg (47.8 lbs) for a size medium.
Considering it'll run you $9,500 (€9,770 at current exchange rates), bears a Porsche plate on the head tube, and is smoother than a baby's bottom, you can rock this machine anywhere in town. Why not on a beach or boardwalk, or throw it on your Taycan, and off you go, exploring those trails you've heard about? Just remember, you're buying a Porsche, and it's a great idea to always wear a helmet; this thing probably bucks like a wild horse. Also, if you do fall in love with this EV, you'll be receiving it in early 2023, just in time for a new riding season. At the end of the day, the fact that carmakers like Porsche are entering the e-bike industry should tell you something about where things are headed, so be ready.