2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift Spied for the First Time in Public

Porsche is working on several versions of the Taycan, and almost all of them have been disclosed in one form or another. Yesterday, we were looking at a Taycan prototype with 1,000 horsepower, and now we have the upcoming facelift of the Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo. Both cars have been spotted for the first time on public roads.
The first Porsche Taycan was revealed back in 2019, and its Cross Turismo body style became a reality in 2021. This year, the Taycan Sport Turismo was unveiled, and it is considered the final piece of the puzzle, as it offers something for every potential Taycan customer.
With the facelift, Porsche is set to make several changes to the Taycan, and we can spot a few right off the bat with these prototypes. The first of them comes in the form of a restyled front bumper, which is currently concealed with tape. The rear bumper has slight tweaks, as well, and they are also concealed with tape.
Porsche even went as far as debadging and removing all the model names from its Taycan facelift prototype, but anyone who has seen one can tell that the vehicle in question is Porsche's first EV. The headlights and taillights also come with a bit of tape, so it is possible that their interior graphic is set to change.
If we compare the look of the bumpers, the front is getting more changes than the rear, as the former comes with more tape, as well as a larger concealed area than the former. On the other hand, these are the first prototypes, so things might change even more as they continue their development.
As we mentioned above, this is just the first sighting of the Taycan facelift prototypes on public roads, so we will see them again later in the following year.
In just a few months' time, we should see a more advanced version of each as they proceed to winter testing, but the development team might take them 'round the Nürburgring first, until this year's season comes to an end.
