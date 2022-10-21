Haas to Display 50 Stars Across F1 Cars for United States GP, Announces New Title Sponsor

America’s only F1 team, Haas, has just announced MoneyGram as their title sponsor for the 2023 season and beyond, with branding to appear on the cars as early as this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. Come next year, the outfit will officially be known as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.
A brand-new livery will also be unveiled before the start of the 2023 season, one that we imagine will carry the digital P2P payment giant’s colors, meaning red and white. Right now, the livery is predominantly white with red accents, but come next season, the two colors could be flipped around to where we see more red than white.
“We are pleased to welcome an incredible brand like MoneyGram as our new title sponsor,” said Gene Haas, the team’s founder and chairman.
“Since our entrance into the F1 World Championship in 2016, Haas F1 Team has earned a reputation of strength, agility and resilience. MoneyGram brings a similar drive to the world of financial services, and we’re ready to work together to maximize results on and off the track.”
There are some strong synergies between the two brands, especially since the 2023 F1 season is set to take place across 21 countries, which account for nearly 80% of MoneyGram’s transaction value.
“Next year’s racing calendar has a uniquely strong overlap with MoneyGram key markets, so we are excited to unlock new channels to hear from our customers and understand their specific needs,” explained MoneyGram’s chief marking officer, Greg Hall.
Aside from the branding, this weekend’s livery has also been updated to feature 50 stars across each car, in honor of all 50 U.S. states. That’s certainly one way to make America’s F1 team look more "American", which is probably something they should have done in the first place, before and after the Uralkali fiasco.
