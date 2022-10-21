Tesla’s Giga Berlin Premieres Fresh New Coats: Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red

More on this:

1 Tesla FSD Beta Slated for Wide Release in North America by the End of the Year

2 Tesla Cybertruck Tooling Officially Confirmed, on Track for 2023 Production

3 Tesla Takes Germany by Storm, Leaves Volkswagen in the Dust

4 Tesla Semi Gets Ridiculed by Renault Trucks in New Commercial

5 Tesla Adds Clever Feature to Its App, Will Unlatch the Door When Handles Are Frozen