Tesla’s Giga Berlin Premieres Fresh New Coats: Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red

As of late, the American multinational EV automotive and clean energy company from Austin, Texas, keeps churning out great manufacturing news.
Hopefully, we are not going to jinx them, but at long last, the Tesla Cybertruck EV pickup truck tooling has been officially confirmed during the third-quarter earnings conference call, and that can mean only one thing. The belated rival for the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and more (including the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and first-ever 2024 GMC Sierra EV) is finally on the right track for next year’s start of production.
Naturally, that process will take place in America, over at Giga Texas. Meanwhile, after we recently found out that Tesla’s Model Y has outsold the eternal Volkswagen Golf in Germany to snatch the overall best-selling model position, there is even more related news coming from Giga Berlin, this time. Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, aka Giga Berlin or Gigafactory 4, where both battery and Model Y production take place, now also has a fresh coat of paint, or two.
Not for the campus but rather for the cars, of course. The compact luxury crossover SUV that is manufactured in Fremont, California plus Austin (Texas), Shanghai (China), and Grünheide (Germany) was recently presented on the EV company’s official YouTube channel when dressed up with two new hues: Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. They are now made at Giga Berlin after both “new paint colors (were) developed with our most advanced paint system yet, allowing up to 13 layers for depth, dimension, and a hand-painted look.”
As far as we can tell, one is for those who seek an understated look for their battery-powered CUV, while the second will always stand out in any crowd. So, which one goes best with your Tesla Model Y? By the way, according to teslarati.com, the new Quicksilver costs €3k ($2,925 at the current exchange rate), while the arguably cooler Midnight Cherry Red is a tad more expensive at €3,200 ($3,121).
