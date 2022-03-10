Haas Unveils New White, Red and Black Livery, Free of Any Russian Ties

At the beginning of February, Haas became the first Formula 1 team to unveil a 2022 car in the VF-22, built in accordance with the FIA’s latest aerodynamic regulations for this particular brand of motorsport.
Visually, much like last year’s car, the VF-22 also featured a “Russian theme”, thanks to title sponsor Uralkali, which is, of course, a Russian company. Not only that, but it happens to be owned by one Dmitri Mazepin, the father of Nikita Mazepin.
Fast-forward a few weeks and both Uralkali and the younger Mazepin have been ousted from the team, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In fact, just before the team’s final practice session in Spain, Haas put out this statement: “Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 25 February.”
That car was all white, featuring Haas branding on the sidepods and the rear wing. Well, today the team unveiled a brand-new livery, which again only features Haas branding, plus a few minor sponsorships in the lower sidepod area. In terms of the color combination, we are once again dealing with a white, red and black Haas, like their car from the 2020 season.
However, unlike the 2020 car, this one doesn’t feature any black on the engine cover, making white its predominant hue, which works just fine from a visual standpoint.
The VF-22 will take to the track in Bahrain (during testing) with Mick Schumacher and Pietro Fittipaldi as its designated drivers. Once the regular season kicks off (March 20, also in Bahrain), Schumacher will be joined by none other than Kevin Magnussen.
The 29-year-old Danish driver is returning to Haas after a one-year absence – he last drove for the team back in 2020 when it was him and Romain Grosjean behind the wheel.
