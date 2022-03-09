Kevin Magnussen Haas Returned to Formula 1, You Know What Team He's On

Kevin Magnussen has signed a multi-year contract with the Haas F1 Team. The Danish racing driver, who is 29 years old, has previously raced with the team between 2017 and 2020. Magnussen will be Mick Schumacher's teammate and is the effective replacement for Nikita Mazepin.
The Danish racing driver has 119 Formula 1 starts, and can be considered a veteran in F1, as he made his debut back in 2014 but had an FIA Super License back from 2012 when he took part in a three-day test with McLaren. Regardless, he managed to score a podium finish in the first Formula 1 race he entered, the 2014 Australian GP.
That kind of performance had not been seen since Lewis Hamilton's podium at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix, and Magnussen went on to be promoted to second place after FIA inspectors found Daniel Ricciardo's car to have "fuel irregularities."
Kevin Magnussen is the most successful Danish racing driver when Formula 1 is concerned, and he managed to be more successful than his father, Jan Magnussen was, in terms of races entered, as well as the highest position to finish a Formula 1 Grand Prix in.
While he was not racing in Formula 1, Magnussen competed in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2021 for the Chip Ganassi Racing team. He shared the No. 01 car with Renger van der Zande, a Dutch driver. Magnussen ended the season in seventh place, which was his first season in this championship.
Also in 2021, Kevin Magnussen drove an LMP2 car with his father, Jan Magnussen, and Anders Fjordbach. The trio concluded the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 17th place in their class, as well as in 29th place overall.
For 2022, back on February 8, Magnussen was confirmed to be a part of the Peugeot Sport team for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship. It is unclear who will take his place in the team, but we are sure a replacement will be found soon enough.
Magnussen was preferred over Pietro Fittipaldi due to his experience in F1 and within the Haas team. Who knows, maybe there's a spot for Fittipaldi in WEC.
