F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin Ousted by Haas, Uralkali Sponsorship Also Ended

Haas F1 team has confirmed Nikita Mazepin’s contract has been terminated “with immediate effect.” The same applies to Uralkali’s sponsorship. Here’s what Haas said.
Nikita Mazepin is officially out of Formula 1, as his team announced the “immediate” termination of his contract in a message published on Twitter by the Haas F1 team, that was moments later confirmed by racing officials. Haas has also confirmed that Uralkali sponsorship ended, after the F1 car was seen at the Barcelona practice without the usual Russian flag colors branding.
After saying that Mazepin and Uralkali won’t be linked with Haas anymore, the F1 team added that it’s “shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine.” They are also looking forward to “a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.”
The F1 community was expecting some sort of announcement from Haas regarding the Uralkali sponsorship and maybe a suspension for Nikita Mazepin, but the pressure felt from everyone has led to the ending of this Moscow-born man’s F1 career. He debuted at Haas in 2021 and is just 23 years old.
Just four days ago F1 officials confirmed Nikita Mazepin would be able to race in the 2022 season under a neutral flag. Fans weren't happy with the decision.
Moreover, the U.K. has announced that Russian drivers won't be able to race at the British Grand Prix indirectly by saying again and again in the past couple of days that sanctions will remain in place no matter who's getting targeted by them.
Reportedly, Mazepin will be replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi or Antonio Giovinazzi. This remains to be confirmed. As of now, there’s no strong indication of what Haas might choose to do in the matter.
Mazepin's F1 career might be done for good.
TEAM STATEMENT #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/5aEXLzYtmV— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 5, 2022