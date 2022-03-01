Will Nikita Mazepin Be in F1 by the End of the Week?

More on this:

1 Alfa Romeo Unveils New 2022 F1 Car, One for the "New Era"

2 Alonso's Car Smoking Hot on Final Day of Testing

3 2022 Russian Grand Prix Might Still Be on the Table, F1 Is Looking Into It

4 First Red Flag of 2022 in F1, Perez Stopped on the Barcelona Track

5 New 2022 F1 Cars To Begin Preseason Testing in Barcelona on Wednesday