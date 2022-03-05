Nikita Mazepin Speaks About Haas F1 Team's Decision, Adds He Will Say More Soon

F1 driver Nikita Mazepin had his racing career officially ended on Saturday by Haas Team’s announcement that he will no longer have a contract. He addressed his fans on Twitter and said that he’ll follow up soon with more information. Look at his short, but interesting take on the matter.
In a short message uploaded on Twitter, Nikita Mazepin says he’s “very disappointed” about losing his F1 contract and hints at the Russian invasion of Ukraine as being a “difficulty.” He understands what’s happening without mentioning what it is specifically and underlines that he was ready to “accept the conditions proposed in order to continue.”
Mazepin’s message to his fans also points out that he had no possibility to have a say on the matter and the decision to end his contractual obligations with Haas was a “unilateral step.”
The now former Haas F1 team driver thanked his fans and those that understood the position he was in (or at least tried to!).
Nikita Mazepin ended his short statement by saying he had a blast in F1 and hopes he will be able to return somehow soon. We’ll have to wait and see what the Russian driver can add to this declaration, as he promised there will be more shared on the subject “in the coming days.”
A day after Russia entered Ukraine’s internationally recognized sovereign territory, on the 25th of February 2022, Mazepin said he’s “not in control over of what is being said and done.” He said then that he chose to focus on what he “can control by working hard” and doing his best for Haas F1 Team.
As of now, Mazepin hasn’t changed his Twitter bio or pictures that show the Uralkali branding and the Russian flag colors.
The F1 driver hasn’t said anything about Russia being wrong with its war against Ukraine – an omission that has angered some Formula 1 fans.
Many Twitter users answered his latest post with both supportive messages and criticism, with others saying he has no fault and shouldn’t be punished for this.
Moreover, in 2021 the hashtag #WeSayNoToMazepin was made popular by people everywhere because of a video that surfaced in late 2020 showing the F1 driver behaving inappropriate around women.
Is the ousting of Nikita Mazepin from F1 the right thing to do now? Share with us your opinion in the comment section down below.
March 5, 2022