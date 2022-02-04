Haas Unveils All-New Fully Redesigned 2022 Formula 1 Car, So What Do You Think?

Haas is officially the first Formula 1 team to unveil a brand new and fully redesigned car for this upcoming season. It’s called the VF-22 and it adheres to a completely new set of aerodynamic regulations.
Before we get into the design, it’s important to point out that these images, albeit official, are merely renderings. There’s still time for the American-owned outfit to make various other modifications, between now and the start of Pre-Season, but otherwise, what we see is what we’ll get.
The VF-22 was born at the team’s all-new design office in Maranello, Italy, under the direct supervision of Technical Director Simone Resta.
As you can see, the aerodynamics of the VF-22 are strikingly different than anything that may have lined up on the grid last year. The car comes with a ground-effect floor, simplified front wing and a completely different rear wing. It also features Pirelli’s new 18-inch wheel rims with low-profile tires, designed to reduce overheating and in turn allow drivers to push more on each stint.
Also, notice the low nose cone design? We haven’t seen this on a Formula 1 car in several decades, ever since teams realized that by raising the nose, they could increase the volume of air able to pass underneath the car.
Meanwhile, power comes from a turbocharged 1.6-liter Ferrari V6 engine, running on fuel containing a 10% bio-component ratio, achieved through a switch to E10 fuel.
While the overall design of the car may be very different from last year, the livery of the VF-22 is more of an evolution. It still has a predominantly white design, so as to represent title sponsor Uralkali.
“It’s exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly,” said team principal Guenther Steiner. “We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.”
“It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialing in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22.”
Haas decided all the way back in 2020 to channel all their resources into the VF-22. We’ll find out soon enough to what extent that decision is about to pay off.
