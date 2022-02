Haas Unveils All-New Fully Redesigned 2022 Formula 1 Car, So What Do You Think?

Before we get into the design, it’s important to point out that these images, albeit official, are merely renderings. There’s still time for the American-owned outfit to make various other modifications, between now and the start of Pre-Season, but otherwise, what we see is what we’ll get.The VF-22 was born at the team’s all-new design office in Maranello, Italy, under the direct supervision of Technical Director Simone Resta.As you can see, the aerodynamics of the VF-22 are strikingly different than anything that may have lined up on the grid last year. The car comes with a ground-effect floor , simplified front wing and a completely different rear wing. It also features Pirelli’s new 18-inch wheel rims with low-profile tires, designed to reduce overheating and in turn allow drivers to push more on each stint.Also, notice the low nose cone design? We haven’t seen this on a Formula 1 car in several decades, ever since teams realized that by raising the nose, they could increase the volume of air able to pass underneath the car.Meanwhile, power comes from a turbocharged 1.6-liter Ferrari V6 engine, running on fuel containing a 10% bio-component ratio, achieved through a switch to E10 fuel.While the overall design of the car may be very different from last year , the livery of the VF-22 is more of an evolution. It still has a predominantly white design, so as to represent title sponsor Uralkali.“It’s exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly,” said team principal Guenther Steiner. “We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.”“It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialing in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22.”Haas decided all the way back in 2020 to channel all their resources into the VF-22. We’ll find out soon enough to what extent that decision is about to pay off.