Haas F1 Team Boss Thinks Mick Schumacher Won’t Lose Confidence After Horrific Jeddah Crash

During Q2 at this year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher lost control of his car at Turn 12 (which is very high speed), resulting in a horrific impact with the barrier. Schumacher was airlifted to the hospital for precautionary checks and was thankfully found to be in good health.
He was immediately ruled out of the Grand Prix, which came as a major blow seen as how Schumacher was expecting to be in contention for his first-ever F1 points, being fresh off a career best P11 at the Bahrain season opener.
Going forward, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes that Schumacher‘s confidence will not be impacted by the crash and that his driver will bounce back.
“I don’t think that he’ll lose confidence,” said Steiner, as quoted by Motorsport. “Obviously now the target is set a little bit higher than last year. Last year there was no question at all, we contended to be 19th and 20th. Because that was where we were – consistently, by the way.”
Steiner does, however, believe that analyzing what caused Schumacher’s crash will be key to helping him understand what happened, while also making sure his confidence isn’t impacted.
“We need to talk it through, but I think he needs to do that, because we didn’t drive the car, we need to show what he wants to see. And I think [we need to] compare the data with Kevin, and I haven’t compared the data. So, did he try too hard? I don’t know what it was. Was the tire not warm enough? We need to find out.”
America’s only Formula 1 team has already scored more points in two races so far in 2022 than in the previous two seasons combined – all thanks to Kevin Magnussen finishing within the top 10 in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Going forward, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes that Schumacher‘s confidence will not be impacted by the crash and that his driver will bounce back.
“I don’t think that he’ll lose confidence,” said Steiner, as quoted by Motorsport. “Obviously now the target is set a little bit higher than last year. Last year there was no question at all, we contended to be 19th and 20th. Because that was where we were – consistently, by the way.”
Steiner does, however, believe that analyzing what caused Schumacher’s crash will be key to helping him understand what happened, while also making sure his confidence isn’t impacted.
“We need to talk it through, but I think he needs to do that, because we didn’t drive the car, we need to show what he wants to see. And I think [we need to] compare the data with Kevin, and I haven’t compared the data. So, did he try too hard? I don’t know what it was. Was the tire not warm enough? We need to find out.”
America’s only Formula 1 team has already scored more points in two races so far in 2022 than in the previous two seasons combined – all thanks to Kevin Magnussen finishing within the top 10 in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.