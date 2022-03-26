Mick Schumacher Crashes Hard in Q2 at Saudi Arabian GP, Thankfully He's Alright

During the second qualifying session of the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP, Haas F1 Team racing driver Mick Schumacher overcooked a corner, smashing into the barrier at very high speed in turn 12. A very dangerous track due to the lack of run-off areas and high-speed corners, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has been often criticized by both Formula 1 drivers and fans.
Inaugurated in 2021 as the fifth night title on the racing calendar, the fastest street circuit on the calendar was designed by Carsten Tilke. 6.1 kilometers (3.8 miles) long, the racetrack features 27 corners. Second only to Monza in terms of average speed, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is located pretty close to an oil depot that was attacked yesterday by the Yemeni Houthi.
The 23-year-old Schumacher came in hot on the kerb, 28 seconds into his flying lap. The Haas VF-22 then kicked the tail out. Mick slammed into the barrier with the right side of the vehicle, and not long after that, the racing car halted to a stop next to the opposite barrier. Originally believed to be conscious, Michael’s son was subsequently confirmed to be alright.
“Mick is physically in a good condition,” said the Haas F1 Team, “but will be flown by helicopter to hospital for further precautionary check-ups.”
It remains to be seen if Schumacher will be cleared to race tomorrow, but more importantly, can Hass rebuild the car in this ridiculously short period of time? We don’t know for certain, but we’re thankful that Mick is ok.
French racer Jules Bianchi, then 25 years old, was the last F1 racing driver to die as a result of a crash. It was the first fatality since Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger lost their lives at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
On both occasions, the governing body had put forward new safety recommendations and regulations. In Jules Bianchi’s case, his fatal accident prompted the introduction of the halo element and the virtual safety car.
We've heard that Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on his way to the medical centre.
UPDATE: Mick is physically in a good condition but will be flown by helicopter to hospital for further precautionary check-ups.