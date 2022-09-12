Nico Hulkenberg 'Haas' Joined an Already Complicated Competition for a 2023 F1 Seat

Nico Hulkenberg could have another chance to finally sit on an F1 podium because he is in contention for a seat at the Haas team. Mick Schumacher's contract will expire at the end of this season, and many drivers are aspiring to that position.
Now, don't go all crazy because no official confirmation has been made so far about Mick. However, that didn't stop Guenther Steiner, who has been actively talking to all the potent candidates in the last couple of weeks. If the American team won't extend Schumacher's deal, then Antonio Giovinazzi (now a Ferrari reserve driver) has all the chances to return to F1 for Haas. Or is he?
At the same time, the American team has its own reserve driver, which entered two Grand Prix races when Grosjean was injured in 2020. Of course, we are talking about Pietro Fittipaldi, with some sources saying he is attached to some important sponsorship deal.
Furthermore, Nico Hulkenberg seems like everyone's choice when looking for a replacement. After leaving F1 for good, the German drove for Racing Point/Aston Martin when the drivers were tested positive for Covid-19, and in the last month, he was linked with a move to Alpine for 2023.
"Everybody with a superlicence is on the list," Guenther Steiner told Motorsport.com when asked about Nico Hulkenberg. "I think he's a candidate like all the other ones because he's got a superlicence, he has done F1, he has experience."
Now, let's look at Mick Schumacher for a brief moment. He had some great races so far in this season but still made some silly mistakes. For now, his only chances to remain in F1 are Ferrari and Haas, although I can't see how the Italian team will replace Sainz with Mick so fast.
All I can say for now is that all the eyes will be focused on Steiner and Haas, while Mick might feel some pressure on his shoulders.
