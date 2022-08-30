Mick Schumacher Has Yet to Secure a Seat for the 2023 Formula 1 Season

Mick Schumacher is reportedly close to being a free agent after the end of the 2021 Formula 1 season, sources claim. The unnamed source noted that Mick's contract with Scuderia Ferrari, more precisely with the Ferrari Driver Academy, was set to end after the 2022 season. In other words, it is unclear if we will see Schumacher with Haas in 2023.
Those who have been keeping a close eye on the sport know that Sebastian Vettel intended to have Mick in his place at Aston Martin when he retired, but the team decided to disregard the German driver's suggestion. With that, there are several potential options for Mick Schumacher in 2023, but nothing is official now.
Sources claim that Mattia Binotto no longer believes in Schumacher's potential, but that assessment has not been confirmed. Moreover, Mick's chance of getting a seat at the big team is slim, since both Leclerc and Sainz Jr. have valid contracts with the Scuderia up until the end of 2024.
Despite lacking a chance of joining Ferrari's “big team,” Mick might still be a part of one of the Scuderia's sister teams that are getting engines from the Italian outfit.
The first option would be an extension of the contract with Haas, despite the rumors that the American team was interested in getting Antonio Giovinazzi a seat next to Kevin Magnussen. While the talks have allegedly stalled between Schumacher and Haas, they might keep him for at least one more season.
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is keeping his options wide open, as F1news.co.uk reports
If that deal does not pan out, Mick might be offered a seat with Alpha Tauri. The latter team has yet to confirm Yuki Tsunoda's seat for 2023, while Gasly's contract is still valid, but Pierre has the freedom to go elsewhere if such an opportunity may arise.
The French at Alpine would probably welcome Mick Schumacher, and the same could be said about Alfa Romeo. In the case of the latter, a deal would involve Ferrari backing Mick, while the former would not require any support from Maranello.
There is also a chance of getting Mick in a Williams racing car for 2023, but all the above are just potential directions for the young German driver, but neither is certain at the moment.
