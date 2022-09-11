Ferrari Fail To Win at Monza, at Least They Extend Lead Over Mercedes

Ferrari had many ups and downs this season, but there is one race where all their sins could have been forgiven.
There is one win that would have wiped the slate clean and taken some pressure off both the drivers and team principal Mattia Binotto. However, the taste it left was bittersweet. Instead of bringing the Tifosi some much-needed hope, they gave up another race win to Red Bull.
It’s debatable whether it was through outright pace or a strategic blunder. Making two stops could have cost them the win, but not taking advantage of a virtual safety car could have been just as bad, so they were put in a tough spot.
Keep in mind that their chances of fighting Max Verstappen for the win were quite slim, and that’s putting it mildly. The Dutch World Champion had taken a brand-new engine for the race, resulting in a grid penalty and some hopes in the Ferrari camp. However, a new power unit combined with the chassis upgrade Red Bull brought to the Italian GP gave Max an overwhelming advantage.
But where there is the bad, there are also the good and the ugly. Let’s start with the ugly so that we can end on a positive note. The 2021 F1 season had a hugely controversial finale and that seems to have caused a ripple effect. In Abu Dhabi, Michael Massi refused to end the race under a safety car, but that is exactly how the race in Monza was finished. While probably the best decision according to the regulations, it is sure to start a bit of a wildfire among fans.
Now let us finally get to the good part. Ferrari is surely out of the fight by now. But there is still the matter of second place in the Constructors Championship. While it is by no means a crown, it is a consolation prize. One that comes with a lot of money, too. Considering how poorly the season went after their promising start, the fact that they at least managed to get some more points over Mercedes is the small victory they need right now.
