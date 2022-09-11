2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Live Coverage

Being on the calendar since the inaugural F1 season in 1950, the Italian Grand Prix was held at Monza (just outside of Milan) every year except 1980, when the Monza track was undergoing refurbishment at the time. As a result, the 1980 Italian Grand Prix was hosted by the Autodromo Dino Ferrari in Imola.
In our era, the historical 3.6-mile track layout consists of a series of straights and tight chicanes, with drivers spending 83% of the lap distance at full throttle. It delivers the fastest average season speed with constant speeds of over 200 mph (321 kph).
Ferrari finds itself in an excellent position for the race, with Charles Leclerc taking the pole on Saturday. Unfortunately, Sainz will find himself in P18 after changing his engine. Furthermore, Verstappen received a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his quota of power unit elements, meaning he will start from seventh. Besides Max and Carlos, s other drivers received a penalty for changing particular parts, most of which were engines.
As a result, Russell will start alongside Leclerc, while the two McLaren cars will sit on the second row, with Norris in third and Daniel right behind.
The Italian Grand Prix is one of the few races that Red Bull has not won in recent times. In fact, the last Red Bull driver to win here was Sebastian Vettel back in 2013, when he won 13 races that season.
In addition, the last two events at Monza produced surprise winners in Pierre Gasly in 2020 and Daniel Ricciardo in 2021. I believe we have all the reasons to watch this year's Italian Grand Prix.
