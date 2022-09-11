Red Bull Racing F1 Car, Drift Cars and Stunt Bike Burned Rubber in Downtown Bucharest

Romania is a relatively big European country, located on the Eastern side of the continent. It's the twelfth largest one by area at 92,046 square miles (238,397 square km). To put things in perspective, it's slightly smaller than Michigan but bigger than Minnesota, for instance. Even so, there are only two big racetracks in the country, and neither has an F1 homologation. That means people rarely get to see an F1 car live unless there's a special occasion going on.