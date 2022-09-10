The Bulls Alpine Hawk Evo Is a Stealthy Road Performance E-Bike With Subtle Pedal Assist

Bulls has been in the bike market since 1995 and has represented athletic cycling in all bike classes. Lately, it shifted its focus to the production of e-bikes, from MTBs to cruisers or commuters.
At first glance, the Evo looks like your regular road performance bike; you could easily fool most people and tell them there's nothing special about it. Little would they know that it's actually an electric bicycle.
One of the major perks of this bike is its weight - 33.5 lbs or 15.2 kg. Most of the weight reduction comes from its carbon fiber frame. Compared to a standard racing bike, it is indeed a bit heavy - but hidden away in this machine is an electrical part that aids you in long-distance cycling.
The main advantage of this system is that it's entirely detachable, so you can get rid of the extra weight if you prefer a pure riding experience. Or you can simply disable the assist mode, which won't interfere with your pedaling. But worry not; it's a seamless experience nonetheless. It was designed to be as smooth as possible, so you might even forget that you're riding an e-bike.
All other components blend nicely to offer a pleasant riding experience. The brakes, shifter, cassette, and brakes are all from Shimano, while Bulls creates the handlebar, saddle, fork, and stem.
Due to the Alpine Hawk's low weight and gearing, riding in the non-assist white mode is entirely possible. The green mode will make you feel like you just upped your cycling game out of the blue. It's more like a very subtle, almost invisible kind of assistance.
The midrange Breeze mode is designed to monitor the rider's input and offer a boost of up to 210 W. The final Rocket mode performs the same, only it supplies a bigger hit of maximum 250 W. You can quickly switch between these modes and find the one suitable for your capabilities and riding conditions.
e-bike can withstand rougher roads with minimum impact on the seat and bar, keeping your ride as comfortable as possible.
The Bulls Alpine Hawk Evo costs $5,800, so it's priced slightly lower than other carbon-framed bikes. However, similar models have a bit more qualitative components. What makes it special is the Fazua drive system which isn’t that common.
Overall, it's a good choice, but if you're willing to target this specific segment of performance bikes, you might find that other bikes (admittedly, at a bit of a higher price) might prove to be a better choice for you.
