Ultra Low Mileage 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Is the Ultimate EV Workhorse

If you don’t mind purchasing a fully electric Ford F-150 pickup with a few miles on it, then a used model could be a swift and easy way for you to hop aboard the EV train and never look back. As far as this particular F-150 Lightning is concerned, the key word really is “few”, when it comes to mileage.
The truck, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, has covered just 132 miles (212 km), which is like taking a drive from New York to Atlantic City, pulling over on the side of the road and sticking a 'for sale' sign on your brand-new EV truck.
This is a Lariat spec model, finished in Antimatter Blue Metallic and boasting the following highlights: LED headlights, a twin-panel sunroof, heated and power-adjustable side mirrors with LED spotlights, running boards, a sliding rear window, rear step bumper, gray 20-inch alloy wheels with silver-finished calipers, Smart Hitch (on-board scale, integrated trailer brake controller), plus the Tow Technology package, which adds trailer backup assist and trailer reverse guidance.
Furthermore, the truck bed is fitted with Ford’s BoxLink cargo management system, LED lighting and a power-operated tailgate (with integrated step and grab handle).
Inside, you’ll find heated, ventilated and 10-way power-adjustable black leather (with gray inserts) front seats, a 60/40 folding rear bench, folding interior work surface, 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, power-adjustable pedals, heated steering wheel, 360-degree camera, 15.5” SYNC4 infotainment system with sat-nav, an eight-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and active safety gear such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane-Keep Assist.
As for performance, everything you get is courtesy of two electric motors working alongside a 131-kWh extended-range battery pack, combining for 580 horsepower (588 ps) and 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) of torque. You can rocket to 60 mph (97 kph) in about 4.5 seconds with this truck, but if you want to maximize your range, driving conservatively could help you cover roughly 320 miles (510 km) on a single charge.
