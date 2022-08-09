F-150 Lightning Extended Range Drags Lightning SR and Mach-E GT, Ford Wins All

While the Chevrolet and Dodge competition is still preparing their EV game changers, Ford already has them on the market and ready for anything – including a brotherly encounter at the dragstrip.
Stellantis is prepared to rock the EV game with Dodge’s upcoming next-gen Challenger and Charger, plus the unreleased Ram 1500 EV, while the folks over at GM already have the behemoth GMC Hummer EV and eagerly prepare the stage for the arrival of the 2024 Equinox, Blazer, and Silverado EVs. Until then, though, Ford kind of must play alone.
Colton and a slightly impaired Mitchell S. Watts, the affable hosts of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, have prepared a quick set of silent Blue Oval skirmishes. But since they are staging the intro right next to the dragstrip venue (Holiday Raceway in Woodstock, Alabama – aka “The Beach”), ICE keeps interrupting their takes in the most roaring ways…
Anyway, when it is finally time to duke it out on the track, we already know the foes: a dealer demo (at least they fully disclosed that) Ford F-150 Lightning Standard Range, a dealer demo Ford Mustang Mach-E GT (without the Performance pack), plus Mitchell’s personal F-150 Lightning Extended Range. Well, these two are not exactly professional racers and that shows by the level of fun they have when fighting each other off.
So, the first couple of races (from the 1:44 mark) have the Lightnings showing the notable differences between the performance exhibited with the two battery packs and logic dictates that Extended Range is the king of the dragstrip – on both occasions. Then, from the 4:18 mark, it’s time for the real treat as the F-150 Lightning Extended Range faces off with the Mustang Mach-E GT crossover.
Spoiler alert: a Ford vehicle certainly nails the dragstrip win!
