The 2022 Lexus IS 500 Goes Against the 2022 Audi RS 5, It's V8 vs V6 Time

Can the V8-powered 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance with more grunt defeat the tamed V6-powered 2022 Audi RS 5? Well, we have an answer to that question. Here’s how this naturally aspirated Japanese representative is faring against the turbocharged German two-door, good-looking coupe. It’s an undeniable outcome!
It’s 2022. Gas is expensive almost everywhere in the world and we’re on track to make EVs the only acceptable vehicles on the road. The world’s changing and it’s happening even if we don’t like it. But, from time to time, it’s good to forget about these worrisome aspects and focus on internal combustion engines and how different manufacturers like to make their sporty vehicles feel unique.
The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance comes with a five-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that puts out 472 hp (478 ps) and 395 lb-ft (535 Nm) of torque. The automaker says it will reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds. At a first glance, that might not seem like an impressive figure. But all this raw, unbothered by pressure power is managed with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission and is sent only to the rear wheels.
On the other side of the aisle, the 2022 AUDI RS 5 Coupe packs a six-cylinder under the hood. This twin-turbocharged powerplant develops 444 hp (450 ps) and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque. Unlike its Japanese rival, the Audi sends its power via an all-wheel drive system to all its wheels. Known for its great traction system since the 1980s, the Audi has an advantage already – it gets going from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 kph) in just 3.7 seconds.
But how are these two vehicles managing a real-life scenario where they go against each other? The answer is brought by a YouTuber that found two vehicles of the same model year and lined them up for a drag and roll race.
Even though the Audi is a two-door car, the vehicles are almost similar in weight. That means the deciding factor will be putting all that power down in such a way that it won’t allow the wheels to spin at the start of the race.
Sam CarLegion drives the Lexus and quickly realizes the all-wheel drive system in the Audi RS 5 makes all the difference. Even if it has two fewer cylinders, the German-made car flies off the start line and leaves the IS 500 behind. The two turbochargers also help with having more torque available at lower RPMs.
The rolling race doesn’t go in Lexus’ favor either. Here the RS 5’s automatic transmission clearly has the upper hand as it downshifts faster and allows the vehicle to accelerate harder. Now watch the video and see what happens for yourself.
