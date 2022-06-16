2022 Ford Lightning Fits ICE F-150 Leveling Kit, 34 Inchers, Does Range Take a Hit?

As far as Blue Ovals are concerned, F-150 Lightning electric trucks and massive recalls are the latest hype for the Detroit automaker. But how about modifying the former to fit your custom needs?
Well, at least until a recall hits the all-new F-150 Lightning as well (a big one already imposed a stop-sale on Mustang Mach-Es, unfortunately), it seems the world is open to aftermarket shenanigans. That would also be the opinion of Nathan from TCcustoms and Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, who are ready to quickly modify this black Lariat into something cooler.
By the way, their example is a black Lariat 510A with the standard range battery package. Also, remember, Town and Country is an official Ford dealership located in Birmingham, Alabama, so this is how they got their hands on an example when dozens are filling up Michigan parking lots, undelivered yet with the frunks popped open. But it is also going to be turned into a bespoke truck in a matter of minutes.
That would be YouTube minutes, as everything starts with an underside walkaround to explain the differences between Lightnings and ICE F-150s, then check out if a two-inch ReadyLift front leveling kit will fit nicely with the stock components, just like it does on regular F-150s. As it turns out, while the rear components are vastly different, the front ones are about the same – just thicker to support the additional weight.
So, with the F-150 Lightning leveled, it is time for phase two of the modification package, which is set to add a bit of off-road prowess from the 6:10 mark by way of fitting a set of 34-inch (295/60/20) Nitto Grapplers on top of matching 20-inch Black Rhino Rapid wheels. After the all-important speedometer recalibration and wheel alignment test (remember to do those, please), from the 10:23 mark, it is also time to see if the aftermarket wheel and tire package, along with the leveling kit, affects the range or not. Well, better check out the rest of this informative video for yourself to find out.
