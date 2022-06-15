Ford Issues Its Fifth Recall This Month, Now It's for 2.9 Million Vehicles

Ford decided to recall 2.9 million vehicles. The problem at hand is already known by certain owners. It’s becoming common. The recall is happening because of an issue that affects gearboxes. Here’s what you need to know about the “unintentional rollaway from detached shift cable” problem.
Ford Motor Company is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles because of a problem that might cause gearboxes to not work properly. Multiple owners reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that their cars aren’t shifting properly.
Instead of moving in the direction set by the driver, an affected vehicle would go onto an unexpected path. The problem can even continue after parking the vehicle. Shifting into Park without activating the parking brake might allow the vehicle to roll unintentionally.
According to an NHTSA notice viewed by Reuters, the recall is made for 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles.
A similar issue that also caused unintentional rollaway has resulted in another recall in April for the problematic 2014-2015 Ford Escape models.
The recall for almost 3 million vehicles couldn’t come at a worse time for Ford. The American automaker recently confirmed that its all-electric Mustang Mach-E might suddenly stop because of an “overheating issue.” However, this did not have an impact on Ford’s valuation. The company’s stock is continuing its upward trend.
This is the fifth recall made by Ford this month. Fortunately, the issue has an easy fix. Owners of affected vehicles might not have to leave their cars for more than a couple of hours at the service station. Some mechanics even showed how this already known problem can be solved with low-cost solutions. But given the fact that a recall is happening, drivers should wait for their notification or check with their dealer if they must schedule an appointment.
Customers and industry experts expect Ford and NHTSA to confirm other recalls revolving around the Bronco SUV.
