Ford Stops Sales of Mustang Mach-E Over Safety Defect It Will Fix With an OTA Update

If the early bird catches the worm, it also suffers from the defects. We’re talking about early adopters, those who rush to have something, anything, before anyone else. They are the ones that may have experienced a defect on the Ford Mustang Mach-E that either prevents it from turning on or makes it stop while moving.
According to CNBC, Ford is sending its dealers a stop-sale order until the vehicles in dealer lots are fixed. The defect involves the battery pack contactors. These electrically-controlled switches may overheat and stop working, making the EV seem like it has no juice – just as if the battery pack depleted all of a sudden.
Ford told CNBC that the issue affected 48,924 of the more than 100,000 units produced from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022. The Mach-E is made for all markets at the Cuautitlan plant in Mexico. Ford said it would fix the defect with an over-the-air (OTA) update, which looks pretty confusing.
If the defect is related to software, all 100,000 EVs made in that period should be included in that recall. For it to be limited to about half of them, it seems to emerge due to issues with a bad batch of components, meaning Ford would have to physically replace them, not remedy the situation with an update. We have asked the company about that. We also asked about the units sold in other markets, such as Europe.
Although Ford has already sent the recall information to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it told CNBC that it expects to offer a final solution in the year's third quarter. In other words, somewhere between July 1 and September 30. It is not clear if it will keep selling the car or only allow the dealers to sell it again when the units they have on the lot are fixed. This seems like the only reasonable and safe choice.
