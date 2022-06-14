Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Trucks Fill Up Michigan Parking Lot, Frunks Popped Open

Electronic components shortage has brought us a regular sighting on parking lots around car manufacturing plants. It’s the dozens of vehicles piling up while waiting for the finishing touches, the missing electronic components. Ford was one carmaker that has attracted most of the attention so far. New images show dozens of F-150 Lightning electric trucks filling up a parking lot, many of them with the frunk open.
Ford attracted media attention after it decided to build vehicles without some electronic components. This helped keep the production lines going, but the unfinished cars had to be kept somewhere while waiting for the missing parts. Popular models like the Bronco and later the F-150 Lightning started filling parking lots. With so many of them sitting there for months, it was sure that people would notice.
The first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was officially delivered to a customer in Michigan at the end of May. Still, other reservation holders were not that lucky. Although rolled off the production line, many Lightning electric trucks were quarantined outside the manufacturing plant for months.
We’ve written about dozens of them parked on the side of Ford’s test track at Dearborn, all because of the missing components. The situation doesn’t seem to ease, as F-150 Lightning pickups are still held in parking lots.
Pictures obtained by Ford Authority show many electric trucks parked in a Michigan-area parking lot. They are probably waiting for components to get back in stock and installed. The intriguing part is that many trucks in the pictures have their frunks open.
Ford Authority sources are unsure if these pickups are customer models, test fleets, or something else entirely. We can only speculate that they are just about to be reunited with the missing components, and the frunks were opened to perform the required operations. According to Ford Authority, the F-150 Lightning is currently missing chips for the backup camera and the windshield wipers.
The first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was officially delivered to a customer in Michigan at the end of May. Still, other reservation holders were not that lucky. Although rolled off the production line, many Lightning electric trucks were quarantined outside the manufacturing plant for months.
We’ve written about dozens of them parked on the side of Ford’s test track at Dearborn, all because of the missing components. The situation doesn’t seem to ease, as F-150 Lightning pickups are still held in parking lots.
Pictures obtained by Ford Authority show many electric trucks parked in a Michigan-area parking lot. They are probably waiting for components to get back in stock and installed. The intriguing part is that many trucks in the pictures have their frunks open.
Ford Authority sources are unsure if these pickups are customer models, test fleets, or something else entirely. We can only speculate that they are just about to be reunited with the missing components, and the frunks were opened to perform the required operations. According to Ford Authority, the F-150 Lightning is currently missing chips for the backup camera and the windshield wipers.