The First Ford F-150 Lightning Was Officially Delivered, Guess Who Bought It?

Ford has delivered the all-electric F-150 Lightning to the first retail customer and has made it a headline-grabbing PR event. According to Bloomberg, Nicholas Schmidt is the owner of a Tesla Model 3 and has also ordered the Cybertruck. Coincidence?
The Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries have officially started, the first retail customer being a Michigan resident. As you can imagine, this would not have gone unnoticed, but Ford managed to make it memorable by trolling Tesla. Nicholas Schmidt shared on Twitter the message he got from Ford PR, inviting him to share his delivery experience and first impressions. This will be featured on Ford’s homepage, says the message linked below.
This is not unusual in a world driven by social media, where companies want to make the most out of each event. What is interesting in this case is that, according to Bloomberg, Nicholas is a Tesla owner, and he was waiting for a long time for his Cybertruck to be delivered. This might be a terrible coincidence, of course. Still, seeing recent Ford’s jabs at Tesla, one might believe that Nicholas has been cherry-picked to be the first retail customer of Ford’s electric truck.
Either way, Nicholas followed the advice and started the thread “First F150 Lightning delivery to retail customer (me)!” in which he shares his impressions. He reserved a Platinum trim on May 20, 2021, which he converted into order on January 7, 2022. The truck was built on April 18 and delivered on May 26, making Nicholas a happy customer and the most envied guy on the F150lightningforum.com.
Earlier this month, Ford announced it had built more than 2,800 F-150 Lightning trucks, and some of them started to appear on parking lots and at Ford’s test track in Dearborn, Michigan. This led many to think that Ford was having a hard time sourcing the microchips needed to build the truck. The Lightning has been received with tremendous enthusiasm, surpassing Ford’s most optimistic estimates.
I think we might be the first F150 Lightning delivery#f150lightning pic.twitter.com/32u435Ok5V— oneguynick (@oneguynick) May 25, 2022